Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB 650sx parts. INTAKE GRATE RIDE OKATE CARB AND INTAKE #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location Michigan Age 25 Posts 56 WTB 650sx parts. INTAKE GRATE RIDE OKATE CARB AND INTAKE Seriously interested in purchasing a deep scoop intake grate or something similar for riding in rough/choppy conditions.



An an extended ride plate.



Willing to buy a 44 Sbn and manifold for the right price if I can find something. I found a source get a brand new sbn44 for $150 but I see a lot of people selling the setups for a lot more than that, but that includes the flame arrestor and manifold.



let me know. Maybe we can make a deal for all. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules