I am brand new to Jet Skis I am trading a 1980s Honda Odyssey for a 1997 Yamaha Wave Rider 1100 this weekend. The machine was owned by a friends Dad, and was left to him when his Dad died. The Jet Ski seems to be in pretty good condition, just wondering if there was anything I should be wary of or look for on this Ski, when I see it for the first time in person Thanks - Zach YamahA jET sKI.jpg