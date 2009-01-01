|
|
-
Getting a 1997 Wave Rider 1100 this weekend, anything I should look for?
I am brand new to Jet Skis I am trading a 1980s Honda Odyssey for a 1997 Yamaha Wave Rider 1100 this weekend. The machine was owned by a friends Dad, and was left to him when his Dad died. The Jet Ski seems to be in pretty good condition, just wondering if there was anything I should be wary of or look for on this Ski, when I see it for the first time in person Thanks - Zach YamahA jET sKI.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules