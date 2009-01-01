pxctoday

  Today, 06:24 AM #1
    ZachPaul
    First Jet Ski Polaris SL750 Trying to get it goin what should I look for?

    I just got my first Jet Ski a 1995 Polaris SL750, I picked it up for $200, it was supposedly running last year. The guy I bought it from his brother took off the air cleaner and lost the fuel separator. I ordered a new fuel separator, and am going to pick up the air cleaner from him Wednesday (it was still in his garage) I want to go through and make sure this ski is solid before I pay to license it and put it on the water. What kinds of things should I look for, or go through on this thing to make sure it is solid and will not give me any problems when i put it on the water? I have read about a 3 outlet fuel pump and also about removing oil injection from them. Are these things necessary? I was a diesel mechanic for almost 10 years so I know my way around an engine but am new to Jet Skis, Thanks for any help and input - Zach
  Today, 06:25 AM #2
    ZachPaul
    Re: First Jet Ski Polaris SL750 Trying to get it goin what should I look for?

    jet ski.jpg
