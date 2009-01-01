Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: First Jet Ski, want to get a swim step #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location WA Age 35 Posts 6 First Jet Ski, want to get a swim step So to make a long story short, I always wanted a Jet Ski, I got weight loss surgery a couple months ago, so I decided I would reward myself for finally getting it done. I found a 1995 SL750 Polaris for $200. I want to put a step on it so if i fall off it will be as easy as possible to get back on. I am brand new to Jet Skis so I had a couple questions



1. what is the best swim step to get?



2. I see a lot of used steps from different models on Ebay for a fraction the price of the $165 Aqua Performance step that seems to be the most common one on there. are these stock steps from other skis garbage or are they ok?



3. What is the best way to mount one of those steps? If I am drilling into the hull i want to do it right the first time



I was a diesel mechanic for almost 10years so I am mechanically inclined, but a semi truck and a jet ski are very different so im trying to cover all my bases



