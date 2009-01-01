|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
750, "Purple" Exhaust Manifold 40/42mm
750 Exhaust Manifold. Came with an SSXI Coffman's Exhaust System. I'm using a bored and adapted , West Coast 650 Manifold, so i'm selling this one. Will post pics later this morning.
$50.00 shipped priority, 48 U.S.
