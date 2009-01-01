Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2- 650 Silver exhaust manifolds 1991, 93 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2014 Location Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co. Age 60 Posts 2,007 2- 650 Silver exhaust manifolds 1991, 93 Just dug out 2 more late model, 91', 93', 40/42mm, silver , diverter exhaust manifolds. Will post pics later this morning.



$45.00 each, shipped, 48 U.S. Last edited by Cleatusjo; Today at 02:01 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules