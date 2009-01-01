pxctoday

  Today, 01:14 AM
    specialK
    specialK is online now
    PWCToday Guru specialK's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Bartlesville, Ok
    Age
    49
    Posts
    403

    Exclamation Problem with pump hooking up, sudden loss of thrust, engine revs fine

    We have a ski having an issue, and I thought I knew what it was because mine did the exact thing a few years ago. Basically it would "spin out" losing all thrust. The engine revs up ok if you give it throttle, then it will suddenly grab and take off again. On mine, the coupler (apologies if not the correct term) on the driveshaft was stripped out. It would spin, then occasionally grab again and go.

    We took a driveshaft out of a parts ski, and it didn't change anything. My son took it out today, made a few runs, then it lost all thrust again, engine revs up fine with the throttle. At this point, I'm thinking it could be the coupler spinning on the crank, although it seems fine, but not sure I can test it out of the water.
