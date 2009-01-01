Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Problem with pump hooking up, sudden loss of thrust, engine revs fine #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2006 Location Bartlesville, Ok Age 49 Posts 403 Problem with pump hooking up, sudden loss of thrust, engine revs fine We have a ski having an issue, and I thought I knew what it was because mine did the exact thing a few years ago. Basically it would "spin out" losing all thrust. The engine revs up ok if you give it throttle, then it will suddenly grab and take off again. On mine, the coupler (apologies if not the correct term) on the driveshaft was stripped out. It would spin, then occasionally grab again and go.



We took a driveshaft out of a parts ski, and it didn't change anything. My son took it out today, made a few runs, then it lost all thrust again, engine revs up fine with the throttle. At this point, I'm thinking it could be the coupler spinning on the crank, although it seems fine, but not sure I can test it out of the water. Last edited by specialK; Today at 01:15 AM . In 2006, someone gave me my first X2.... I now have 4 of them... #AddictedtoX2



1992 X2 - 750: SBN 44, Boyesen Reeds & stuffers, Milled head (175psi each), Westcoast Pipe, Big Hub Swirl 13/18

1990 X2 - 650 SBN 44, jetsport intake ported/polished, Jetsport exhaust manifold and pipe, solas 13/18 165/170psi

1986 X2 - 650 Old Racing ski, empty hull right now, has seen better days, moved engine to the 90

1987 X2 - on bench for hull repair, crash of 2012

1999 Seadoo GSX RFI - for the Fam

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) specialK Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules