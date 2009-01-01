Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 06 GTX LTD oil issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2013 Location buffalo, ny Age 22 Posts 9 06 GTX LTD oil issues I picked up an 06 GTX LTD 215 witg 210 hours pretty cheap over the winter. The previous owner told me it has a bad oil pump.



I immediately questioned this because the dealership did not tear into the ski, only an assumption. His description of what happened was; "I hit a decent sized wake going decently fast and when I came down the oil light came on. I shut it off immediately and drifted to the marina. I started it up to get on the dock and it seemed fine but still had the light."



They also sold him a brand new seadoo, another reason I'm skeptical. I looked into 4tec's having issues with oil pumps and they don't seem to go bad unless the supercharger goes (which was done about 50 hours prior). My next thought was an oil pressure sensor going bad, which does seem common. The oil looks brand new and is up to the top on the dipstick.



