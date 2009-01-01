pxctoday

  1. Today, 09:50 PM #1
    Rideallseasons
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    Up State NY
    Posts
    417

    WTB oem 550 Reed Keihin flame arrestor

    WTB 550sx Reed oem Keihin flame arrestor. Really only looking for the top half if possible.
  2. Today, 10:04 PM #2
    restosud
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,968

    Re: WTB oem 550 Reed Keihin flame arrestor

    think i have
  3. Today, 10:38 PM #3
    Rideallseasons
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    Up State NY
    Posts
    417

    Re: WTB oem 550 Reed Keihin flame arrestor

    If you do find one let me know.
