1999 tsr1100 carb So has anybody figured out the carb with these things. issue with my ski is it idles absolutely perfect Falls flat on its face when you give it gas if you feather the gas you can get it to take off once it's at about half throttle it runs great. I can cruise around at 3/4 throttle to Full Throttle all day long.. take off to half throttle it just falls on its face I can hit it a little bit with the choke and it'll pull out of it to get it up to speed but once you slow down same thing

