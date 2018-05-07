|
|
-
94 62t blaster 1,mods trade
94 blaster 1 ,factery mod pipe in exlent shape, mild porting, dual 44 carb 9n reeds, fresh 62t moter, hood lift, Jd ride and i20180507_150256.jpg20180507_150357.jpg20180507_150117.jpg20180507_150139.jpg20180507_150421.jpg20180507_150125.jpg20180507_150208.jpg20180507_150157.jpg20180507_150357.jpgntake grate, lots of billet,runs and looks great. $3000 or trade for sn superjet, rx1,sxi 336-964-6928 in nc
Last edited by badinllakenc; Today at 06:41 PM.
