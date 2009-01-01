Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: CDK2 38mm tuning on 88 650sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location So Cal Posts 50 CDK2 38mm tuning on 88 650sx Hi Everyone.



So i picked up an 88 650sx with the tiny lil stock carb (28mm?) and also picked up a proper 38mm cdk2 and matching manifold off of a 91+ ski. I rebuilt the ENTIRE ski, shes clean and wiring is solid, reeds are good, motor and exhaust are stock.



I rebuilt the carb and jetted it with stock jets (140 / 75, person who sold the carb to me had a 155 main in it) and stock high and low speed needle settings (1.25 Low, 5/8 high) and the original to the carb pop off spring (similar to the longest one in my rebuild kit). seemed to run fine out of the water.



Got her in the water over the weekend and could never get it past 1/4 throttle, always bogged, pulled the plugs and it looks like it is running REALLY rich, plugs were not oily but were dark brown. Compression when warm is 135/145 (not great but OK in my book). Motor and exhaust are stock.



I pulled the carb back apart yesterday and noticed the main diaphragm's lil nub that pushes on the lever that pulls up the fuel needle seat was very tall, much taller than the original diaphragm by about 1.5mm. So i put the original diaphragm that was still in good condition back in and it seems to run fine on the trailer again.



Do you guys think that was the cause of my overly rich issue, the fact that the fuel diaphragm was almost always in contact with the fuel lever and possibly opening it way too soon? or could it be something else? Last edited by nd4spdbh; Today at 06:37 PM . #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,824 Re: CDK2 38mm tuning on 88 650sx I think you found your issue. Whenever rebuilding carbs always make sure to get a genuine parts for your carb. I dont know why aftermarket companies cant seem to make quality carb parts.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

-91 300SX -95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -90 TS650-91 300SX #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location So Cal Posts 50 Re: CDK2 38mm tuning on 88 650sx Right... like it would of been so easy for them to make the lil nub the right height. Im just hoping that was the issue, i dont see what else it could of been, stock motor and exhaust, stock carb and manifold setup just off a different year should use stock jets. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules