pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:44 PM #1
    cleetus
    cleetus is offline
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    Halifax
    Posts
    1,138

    my first engine rebuild Anyone have pictures of cases with the 1211 on? or a video?

    I am building my first motor, and Yamaha 760. Does anyone have a video of picture of the sealant on? I have searched and so many arguments come up, but no photos of how it should look...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:43 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    26,075

    Re: my first engine rebuild Anyone have pictures of cases with the 1211 on? or a vide

    Light thin coat. What are you using ??
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 