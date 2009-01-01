pxctoday

  Today, 04:28 PM
    slag
    Resident Guru
    Sea couch for sale in Kansas -- Not mine

    I know a lot of you guys salivate over these things so I thought I would share it. It's not mine so please don't ask what I want for it or if I will ship it.

    https://lawrence.craigslist.org/boa/...592552150.html

    Kawasaki 650 Jetski Sport Cruiser Runs Great

    ... selling my 1991 650 Kawasaki, it is a fun little ski, in good shape, no issues, could use a new battery, and seat recovered

    trailer for sale separately
