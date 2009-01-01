Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Very weird Backfire/bog issue after engine rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location PA Posts 2 Very weird Backfire/bog issue after engine rebuild Hey guys, long time since I've posted but this one is really stumping me... just got my engine rebuilt and installed it and primed the fuel and oil lines, and also added the 50:1 premix for break-in, got it running on land on the hose okay and then dropping it in the water it seems to be backfiring or misfiring or something, choke doesn't help at all.

When it was out I rebuilt the carbs to pop off at 47 psi on both. After this test, I trimmed the plug boots and it still was doing the same thing.

When the stator was put back on the two lines were lined up as best as I could possibly get, and the rotary valve was timed by the rebuilder.

I was having some funky **** going on with the start button or starter solenoid because you would put the key in and then if you waited a bit it would randomly start cranking the engine and then stop, and when you would press the start button it wouldn't stop cranking unless the key was pulled. this stopped happening before I put it in the water though.

1996 Seadoo GTI 717 3 seater













Here's the location of the stator/magneto

33058435_10216162003792997_4994423692478906368_n.jpg any thoughts?

