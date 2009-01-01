Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: My 1997 Tigershark monte carlo 1000, Advise and parts needed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Helensburgh, Scotland Posts 7 My 1997 Tigershark monte carlo 1000, Advise and parts needed Well good new,i took the jet pump off to find that the propeller was seized and not the engine, the casing the surrounds the propeller is strangely warpped on the inside but where the bolts go though the housing on the outside.I don't know how this could have happened.the drive shaft looks in good order and not sure about the bearings,anyway does anyone have or know anyone with spares for my 1997 tigershark monte carlo 1000.thanks Mac. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

