2001 gtx drive shaft
Changing out my carbon ring and the stainless steel hat doesnt want to go back on? I tapped it on to the end and it not go any further than a inch back towards the rear of the ski. Stuck at this point, hopfully I can get it back off
Any advice , thanks in advance
