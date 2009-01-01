Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Factory Pipe 550 Half Pipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Gardnerville, NV Age 27 Posts 46 Factory Pipe 550 Half Pipe s-l1600.jpgs-l16002.jpgs-l16003.jpgs-l16004.jpgs-l16005.jpgs-l16006.jpg

For sale is a Factory Pipe 550 half pipe exhaust with adapter, and extra coupler. Works with the Kawasaki JS550, 550SX, and even JS 440 is you use the correct breadbox exhaust manifold. Everything seen in the photos is included. Ready to bolt up and go. This pipe produces great power on the 550. Its is excellent condition, and the original paint looks great. Has a cool late 80s look. *PRICE IS $300 FIRM* Free shipping. Feel free to ask questions.

