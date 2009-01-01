s-l1600.jpgs-l16002.jpgs-l16003.jpgs-l16004.jpgs-l16005.jpgs-l16006.jpg
For sale is a Factory Pipe 550 half pipe exhaust with adapter, and extra coupler. Works with the Kawasaki JS550, 550SX, and even JS 440 is you use the correct breadbox exhaust manifold. Everything seen in the photos is included. Ready to bolt up and go. This pipe produces great power on the 550. Its is excellent condition, and the original paint looks great. Has a cool late 80s look. *PRICE IS $300 FIRM* Free shipping. Feel free to ask questions.