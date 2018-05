Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1987 x2 flywheel torque #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location Indiana Posts 83 1987 x2 flywheel torque So clymer manual says 51 foot pounds on flywheel bolt for 1986-87..... so that's what i torqued it to.... now i see 71 foot pounds everywhere else and i already put everything back together and everything is running fantastic...... do i take the flywheel cover back off and torque it to 71??? Gahhhhh stupid books! 1984 Kawasaki JS 550

My Kawasaki service manual say 72 ft-lb. Personally, I would take the time to do it right...





