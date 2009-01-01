Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Sunk ski aquatrax turbo #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2017 Location Cleveland Age 37 Posts 7 Sunk ski aquatrax turbo Decided to leave ski in the water over night as I was coming right back this morning. Unfortunately it sunk, up to the oil filter rear end down. Getting out of water now, whats my next steps? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,360 Re: Sunk ski aquatrax turbo empty the water.

pull the plugs.

"""if i salt disconnect the battery "".

dry out around the motor and electricals as much as you can ""hurry you dont have much time here before damage is done""".

drain the oil and replenish with new or some old used oil.

fit a new battery or another fully charged one;

crank the motor and spurt as much water as you can from the cylinders .

replace the dry plugs and attempt to start , if no start check spark (if no spark report back), check the fuel for water,

if water got into the tank drain the tank and replenish before trying again.

be quick if salt water if fresh no need to stress too much just dry "as above "and change fluids.



2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767



