Sunk ski aquatrax turbo
Decided to leave ski in the water over night as I was coming right back this morning. Unfortunately it sunk, up to the oil filter rear end down. Getting out of water now, whats my next steps?
Re: Sunk ski aquatrax turbo
empty the water.
pull the plugs.
"""if i salt disconnect the battery "".
dry out around the motor and electricals as much as you can ""hurry you dont have much time here before damage is done""".
drain the oil and replenish with new or some old used oil.
fit a new battery or another fully charged one;
crank the motor and spurt as much water as you can from the cylinders .
replace the dry plugs and attempt to start , if no start check spark (if no spark report back), check the fuel for water,
if water got into the tank drain the tank and replenish before trying again.
be quick if salt water if fresh no need to stress too much just dry "as above "and change fluids.
Re: Sunk ski aquatrax turbo
sorry i forgot , you need to remove the air box and tube from the turbo charger.
