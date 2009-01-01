pxctoday

  Today, 09:49 AM #1
    GREYS
    GREYS is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    PGH PA
    Age
    59
    Posts
    8

    Temperature shut off

    2004 3D (out of water) starts fine, runs for 20/30 seconds, shut off with long beep. Ruled out fuel pump by temporary hard wire. Shop manual too generic, about worthless. Ready to disconnect head temp sensor, but I doubt that is the issue. Hate to buy used MPEM that came from "running machine" to have same or additional issues.
  Today, 11:43 AM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    5,029

    Re: Temperature shut off

    First thing I would suspect is a faulty DESS post. That's what they do, just randomly shut everything down.
