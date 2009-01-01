Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Temperature shut off #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location PGH PA Age 59 Posts 8 Temperature shut off 2004 3D (out of water) starts fine, runs for 20/30 seconds, shut off with long beep. Ruled out fuel pump by temporary hard wire. Shop manual too generic, about worthless. Ready to disconnect head temp sensor, but I doubt that is the issue. Hate to buy used MPEM that came from "running machine" to have same or additional issues. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 5,029 Re: Temperature shut off First thing I would suspect is a faulty DESS post. That's what they do, just randomly shut everything down. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



