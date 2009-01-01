Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: My 1997 Tigershark monte carlo 1000, Help engine not turning over ,great news #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Helensburgh, Scotland Posts 6 My 1997 Tigershark monte carlo 1000, Help engine not turning over ,great news Thanks to a member I found out what was wrong with 1997 tigershark monte carlo 1000. He told me to pull out the jet pump and try turn over the engine just a little to check that the engine was or wasn't seized.it was very obvious that the propeller was jammed in the casing and had scored it,the great new is the engine is seized, but how do I strip and fix the jet pump/impeller drive assembly. I don't have a manual but do have a diagram of it.any help would be appreciated.Mac. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules