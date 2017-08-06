Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 94 SC aluminum hull build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location tennessee Age 40 Posts 3 94 SC aluminum hull build I have some river land on the Nolichuckey river in East TN. My buddy has some also about 10 miles down river. He built a john boat with a 750 kaw motor and started running the river up to my place. He gave me a crazy deal on an old Sport cruiser he had down at his place for the kids to ride. After riding it around at my place, I decided to try hitting the rapids in it. It done great. I went from my place ,to his, met up, and we both rode 12 miles back up river and hit some pretty rough shoals. Here is a link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sme-A5B6dwY , It's a long video but around the 35 min mark gets to the rougher spots . I did hit a few rocks and cracked the hull in two places, mostly around the intake. We both have been kicking around the idea of building a mini jet "dinghy. But after pricing it all out and having several millers I decided I may be able build an aluminum cap to basically replace the bottom. I would have it bolted down at the ride plate, front of the ski, and where the old intake bolted. And I am using 3m panel bond adhesive to glue the top and new bottom together, then I am using 3m 5200 marine adhesive sealant to go around all seams to, in theory seal it up.I have worked on it on and off all winter, and finally got it finished, and ready to try out.

I got some .190 5052 aluminum, and a guy at work hada piece of .375 t6 that I used on the bottom. I Ordered a spool gun for my hobart welder, found a skill saw on ebay with a 4 1/2" blade that will cut through the 3/8. .And started at it.

Here it is when I just used it to cruise around my area, fish and what not.





Bottom busted up after river run





Started grinding the coating off the hull that I had just put on it. Also cut the strakes off I have the 3/8 t6 layed out on the bottom, and started forming the sides









Working the .190 5052 on the bottom.





Quick thinking on a way to form the bottom, I used my trailer ramp and had the youngens stand on the material to hold it down.







Getting most of it tacked up.





Took some alum angle, notched it to form the side strakes.







All tacked up, pulled the shell off for final welding.







Back on for test fitting

I made a "cap" to bolt on from the top of the ski through the bottom hull to sandwich it all together







I milled a pocket out for the new intake grate I built





Back of intake grate formed and fitted





Intake grate finnished and test fitted



I cut a ton of the fiberglass out in hopes to get the weight down.

Glued down





I was going to use the factory ride plate, but decided to weld some .240 alum in, to strengthen it up. I had to drill two holes to get to the rear pump bolts.

Ready to flip over and button everything up











Letting the sealant cure out,,,, just hope she floats,, will find out soon.

