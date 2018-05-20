|
|
-
650sx Misc parts
I sold my skis and have a few parts left over to sell.
1. Gas cap - $5
2. Connecting tube - head to exhaust manifold - $10
3. Pump Bearing / rebuild kit - $25
4. (2) OEM hood seals - brand new never installed - $60 each
All parts are cost + shipping.
Make me an offer on all of it. I'll make you a package deal.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules