Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx Misc parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2009 Location Michigan Posts 21 650sx Misc parts I sold my skis and have a few parts left over to sell.



1. Gas cap - $5

2. Connecting tube - head to exhaust manifold - $10

3. Pump Bearing / rebuild kit - $25

4. (2) OEM hood seals - brand new never installed - $60 each



All parts are cost + shipping.



Make me an offer on all of it. I'll make you a package deal. Attached Images 20180520_183424.jpg (2.53 MB, 5 views)

20180520_183424.jpg (2.53 MB, 5 views) 20180520_183419.jpg (2.38 MB, 5 views)

20180520_183419.jpg (2.38 MB, 5 views) 20180520_183412.jpg (2.68 MB, 6 views)

20180520_183412.jpg (2.68 MB, 6 views) 20180520_183339.jpg (2.44 MB, 6 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules