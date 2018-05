Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650SX Complete Ebox and 44mm Carb/Intake Mani/K&N FA #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location Masshole Posts 18 650SX Complete Ebox and 44mm Carb/Intake Mani/K&N FA Pulled from running 650SX, No pin connectors on stator wire (5 pin) or Start Stop switch so the wires were cut. No issues with the carb Ski was running fine may need fine tuning for your setup.



Complete Ebox $200 Shipped obo

Angled Intake manifold for the mikuni 44 with primer port and K&N flame arrestor $350 shipped obo



I dont always check this so best to text me(sean) 4one3 two8one 7six7four

IMG_4030.JPGIMG_4029.JPGIMG_4028.JPGIMG_4027.JPGIMG_4025.JPGIMG_4024.JPGIMG_4023.JPG

03 Stock SXR

91 Modded SN #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location Masshole Posts 18 Re: 650SX Complete Ebox and 44mm Carb/Intake Mani/K&N FA Carb is Mikuni 44 SBN to clarify 02 Surf SJ

03 Stock SXR

