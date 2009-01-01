|
Busted power valves or blown motor? (See vid)
Hey all,
been doing some research on this and I have limited (no) experience on these PV motors. Its a 2001 XL800. Got it basically to part out due to a seized midshaft, but for the hell of it, I decided to slide the engine forward to see if the motor was locked or not. Motor wasnt locked, and I got it running fairly quick. Sounded ok when I had the Waterbox end of the Exhaust separated. Once I cut the locked midshaft out, I decided to slide the engine back in place and hooked the Waterbox back up so I could run it on the hose for a bit.. well, thats when I noticed the knocking noise.
the motor turns over smooth with no binding and its quiet besides the air squishing when I turn it from the coupler.
since the driveshaft/midshaft arent connected, its not a bad pump or a pump that injested something..
its noisy at idle, but as I give it throttle, it quiets down. Let off the gas and noise comes back loud at idle again.
am I dealing with a broken power valve or a compromised motor?
thanks
-
Re: Busted power valves or blown motor? (See vid)
Having a hard time uploading video. One second
-
Re: Busted power valves or blown motor? (See vid)
