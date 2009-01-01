pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 05:28 PM #1
    SDHX
    SDHX is offline
    PWCToday Guru SDHX's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    SWFL
    Posts
    327

    Busted power valves or blown motor? (See vid)

    Hey all,
    been doing some research on this and I have limited (no) experience on these PV motors. Its a 2001 XL800. Got it basically to part out due to a seized midshaft, but for the hell of it, I decided to slide the engine forward to see if the motor was locked or not. Motor wasnt locked, and I got it running fairly quick. Sounded ok when I had the Waterbox end of the Exhaust separated. Once I cut the locked midshaft out, I decided to slide the engine back in place and hooked the Waterbox back up so I could run it on the hose for a bit.. well, thats when I noticed the knocking noise.

    the motor turns over smooth with no binding and its quiet besides the air squishing when I turn it from the coupler.

    since the driveshaft/midshaft arent connected, its not a bad pump or a pump that injested something..

    its noisy at idle, but as I give it throttle, it quiets down. Let off the gas and noise comes back loud at idle again.

    am I dealing with a broken power valve or a compromised motor?

    thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:31 PM #2
    SDHX
    SDHX is offline
    PWCToday Guru SDHX's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    SWFL
    Posts
    327

    Re: Busted power valves or blown motor? (See vid)

    Having a hard time uploading video. One second
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:35 PM #3
    SDHX
    SDHX is offline
    PWCToday Guru SDHX's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    SWFL
    Posts
    327

    Re: Busted power valves or blown motor? (See vid)

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 