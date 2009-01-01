Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Busted power valves or blown motor? (See vid) #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2016 Location SWFL Posts 327 Busted power valves or blown motor? (See vid) Hey all,

been doing some research on this and I have limited (no) experience on these PV motors. Its a 2001 XL800. Got it basically to part out due to a seized midshaft, but for the hell of it, I decided to slide the engine forward to see if the motor was locked or not. Motor wasnt locked, and I got it running fairly quick. Sounded ok when I had the Waterbox end of the Exhaust separated. Once I cut the locked midshaft out, I decided to slide the engine back in place and hooked the Waterbox back up so I could run it on the hose for a bit.. well, thats when I noticed the knocking noise.



the motor turns over smooth with no binding and its quiet besides the air squishing when I turn it from the coupler.



since the driveshaft/midshaft arent connected, its not a bad pump or a pump that injested something..



its noisy at idle, but as I give it throttle, it quiets down. Let off the gas and noise comes back loud at idle again.



am I dealing with a broken power valve or a compromised motor?



