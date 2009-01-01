pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:30 PM #1
    CaliKawiX2
    CaliKawiX2 is offline
    PWCToday Regular CaliKawiX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Vacaville, Ca
    Age
    21
    Posts
    58

    Sxr wet pipe water settings

    At the moment I have the top screw 1 turn out. Middle closed. Bottom cracked open. Ski has a ton of top end and little bottom end. Pipe is cooled well with WOT. Should I close the the top screw more and open the bottom more. The first 1/4 throttle is not much there then after that its hold on. Don't care for top speed I just want a hit off bottom
    Mixin gas and haulin ***
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:57 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    54
    Posts
    30,023

    Re: Sxr wet pipe water settings

    Start with more water on the top. See if low end improves. If not I suspect carb or impeller adjustments needed.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 