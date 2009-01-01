Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Sxr wet pipe water settings #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2017 Location Vacaville, Ca Age 21 Posts 58 Sxr wet pipe water settings At the moment I have the top screw 1 turn out. Middle closed. Bottom cracked open. Ski has a ton of top end and little bottom end. Pipe is cooled well with WOT. Should I close the the top screw more and open the bottom more. The first 1/4 throttle is not much there then after that its hold on. Don't care for top speed I just want a hit off bottom Mixin gas and haulin *** #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 54 Posts 30,023 Re: Sxr wet pipe water settings Start with more water on the top. See if low end improves. If not I suspect carb or impeller adjustments needed. Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

