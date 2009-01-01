|
Sxr wet pipe water settings
At the moment I have the top screw 1 turn out. Middle closed. Bottom cracked open. Ski has a ton of top end and little bottom end. Pipe is cooled well with WOT. Should I close the the top screw more and open the bottom more. The first 1/4 throttle is not much there then after that its hold on. Don't care for top speed I just want a hit off bottom
Re: Sxr wet pipe water settings
Start with more water on the top. See if low end improves. If not I suspect carb or impeller adjustments needed.
