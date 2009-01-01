|
Hooker cut for 650 pump
Purchased a 10/16 last year and it was the item that solved every complaint about my x2's performance after spending a ton of money on engine work. I sold a bunch of parts over winter, and apparently someone rec a like new 650 cut hooker 10/16 for free. If anyone has one for sell for a bit less than full retail price I'll buy it.
Re: Hooker cut for 650 pump
Is a 10/16 better than a 9/15 big hub hooker. Mines cut back as well with a stuffer but wonder how the differences are
