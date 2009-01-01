Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Hooker cut for 650 pump #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 37 Posts 147 Hooker cut for 650 pump Purchased a 10/16 last year and it was the item that solved every complaint about my x2's performance after spending a ton of money on engine work. I sold a bunch of parts over winter, and apparently someone rec a like new 650 cut hooker 10/16 for free. If anyone has one for sell for a bit less than full retail price I'll buy it. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2017 Location Vacaville, Ca Age 21 Posts 57 Re: Hooker cut for 650 pump Is a 10/16 better than a 9/15 big hub hooker. Mines cut back as well with a stuffer but wonder how the differences are Mixin gas and haulin *** Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules