pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:49 PM #1
    vocalDyslexic
    vocalDyslexic is offline
    PWCToday Regular vocalDyslexic's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Dallas TX
    Age
    37
    Posts
    147

    Hooker cut for 650 pump

    Purchased a 10/16 last year and it was the item that solved every complaint about my x2's performance after spending a ton of money on engine work. I sold a bunch of parts over winter, and apparently someone rec a like new 650 cut hooker 10/16 for free. If anyone has one for sell for a bit less than full retail price I'll buy it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:19 PM #2
    CaliKawiX2
    CaliKawiX2 is online now
    PWCToday Regular CaliKawiX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Vacaville, Ca
    Age
    21
    Posts
    57

    Re: Hooker cut for 650 pump

    Is a 10/16 better than a 9/15 big hub hooker. Mines cut back as well with a stuffer but wonder how the differences are
    Mixin gas and haulin ***
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 