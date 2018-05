Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: MRD fuel injection with extra throttle plate $500 obo #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2012 Location Millbury Ma Posts 248 MRD fuel injection with extra throttle plate $500 obo Bought this a while ago and decided to go in a different direction. I never used this. I believe it works but it is untested.



What you see is what you get. I just want it gone.



15268395079012081583578.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules