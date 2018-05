Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650SX Mariner Factory Pipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location Masshole Posts 12 650SX Mariner Factory Pipe Mariner Factory Pipe off a running 650SX looking for $350 shipped obo



I am parting out an entire ski so if anyone needs anything else let me know, have the westcoast exhaust manifold as well.

I don't always check here so best to text me (sean) at four1three two8one seven6seven4

IMG_3994.JPGIMG_3995.JPGIMG_3996.JPGIMG_3997.JPGIMG_3999.JPG 02 Surf SJ

03 Stock SXR

91 Modded SN Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules