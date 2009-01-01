Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 300SX driveshaft question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2017 Location Southern Maine Posts 26 Kawasaki 300SX driveshaft question What's up guys, I picked up this 1987 Kawi 300SX and tore most of it down and painted it. While hooking up some fuel lines today I noticed I don't have this cover, plug, or gasket on my drive shaft! Ref. pic below part 11009A, 14069, and 14024A. How important is it that I try to get a hold of them? Seems to me that if I run it without that cover that bearing won't get grease.



