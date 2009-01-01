Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1997 GTS Oil Leak #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location MO Posts 33 1997 GTS Oil Leak I purchased a used 1997 SeaDoo GTS last year. The ski runs great and starts up everytime. I noticed that after riding for a bit the jetski has oil in the bottom of the ski. I try to clean this up with rags and a mityvac. Everytime I do this it comes back. I have traced all the oil lines and tank to a spot I think its coming from. It appears to be leaking from the 1/2" line that goes from the oil tank down to the bottom of the motor. There is a fitting down there with a worm gear clamp. I cut off 3/4" of that hose and put it back on. I tightened down the clamp(not easy BTW) and thought I was good. Well after letting it sit overnight the hose is wet again. I don't think that clamp is doing its job. I have purchased a silicone hose clamp(keeps constant tension as well smooth bore) to hopefully get a better fit on the hose/fitting. Does anyone else have suggestions on how to fix this? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 5,027 Re: 1997 GTS Oil Leak It may be leaking from the fitting the hose hooks to. Could also be dripping out of the oil pump and landing on the hose. When I encounter this I take paper towels and dry everything off first. The take little squares of clean paper towel and strategically place them under the hose and fitting, sitting above the hise but under the oil pump, maybe under the oil supply filter.......then check on it later to see where the oil drips. Use a telescoping mirror and flashlight to help pinpoint where it comes from. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



