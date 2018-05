Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: RHAAS 701 62T Speed Plate #1 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2009 Location Illinois Age 29 Posts 740 RHAAS 701 62T Speed Plate Selling a new in package Rhaas 701 Speed Plate. This allows you to convert your OEM Yamaha 62t intake to an o-ring setup. Never change gaskets again on your 62t intake.

Uses the stock mikuni 38mm carbs.

Anodized 6061 aluminum and all stainless hardware



$60 shipped to lower 48



FF01830D-21F1-4745-8840-B6E770D7DB0A.jpegCC2B51CC-C587-47D4-A2FC-DEE83438F304.jpeg Last edited by golferdude; Today at 10:01 AM . "All out or nothin at all"



- Jet ski owner







'96 Kawasaki 750 SS '96 Kawasaki 750 SS Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules