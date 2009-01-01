pxctoday

    Hard to start in sometimes, even after warn. 587

    So just rebuilt the top end and carb. Took it out for the first time, I found it harder to start in the water. But was running good when it ran. Then took it back to sure to adjust idle as it kept wanting to die when at idle. Then it died and couldn't get it to start again. Pulled the plugs that looked pretty wet. When I got home I cleaned of the plugs and got it started after a couple of minutes. Is there something wrong with my carb still? Or what can I do to fix this issue?
    Thanks in advance.
    Re: Hard to start in sometimes, even after warn. 587

    What is your compression?

    You may also want to check your rotory valve clearance. If it is out of spec, it causes the symptoms you describe.

    Of course, it could still be a carb, or fuel related issue. Did you use genuine Mikuni kits when you rebuilt the carbs? Did you replace needle and seats? I typically go through the fuel system completely, replace ALL fuel lines, fuel select, etc.

    Did you do a leak down test after your rebuild? You may also have bad crank seals.
    RCJS also doing business as WATCON
    608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f
    email watcon@watcon.com

    Please visit our web sites

    new parts / products / services www.watcon.com
    used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com
    thank you

    Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook
