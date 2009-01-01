Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Hard to start in sometimes, even after warn. 587 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Tx Posts 27 Hard to start in sometimes, even after warn. 587 So just rebuilt the top end and carb. Took it out for the first time, I found it harder to start in the water. But was running good when it ran. Then took it back to sure to adjust idle as it kept wanting to die when at idle. Then it died and couldn't get it to start again. Pulled the plugs that looked pretty wet. When I got home I cleaned of the plugs and got it started after a couple of minutes. Is there something wrong with my carb still? Or what can I do to fix this issue?

Thanks in advance. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 51 Posts 9,993 Re: Hard to start in sometimes, even after warn. 587 What is your compression?



You may also want to check your rotory valve clearance. If it is out of spec, it causes the symptoms you describe.



Of course, it could still be a carb, or fuel related issue. Did you use genuine Mikuni kits when you rebuilt the carbs? Did you replace needle and seats? I typically go through the fuel system completely, replace ALL fuel lines, fuel select, etc.



Did you do a leak down test after your rebuild? You may also have bad crank seals.

