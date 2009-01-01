|
|
-
1995 and 1989 X2 with lots of extras
Ive got a 1995 and 1989 X2 for sale. These are being offered with bill of sale. Ive owned both for years and they are great skis. The 1995 is stock except for impeller, intake grate, seat cover, and mats. The 89 has accusteer, bars, throttle, 42 carb, pipe, grate, plate, ect. The 89 needs a new stator, Ive got one here in the box. The 95 is very clean, the 89 is a riders ski its got scrapes but wants to be ridden. Both engines are still 650.
The extras include a Seduco carb, pipe, aqua cart, anything extra Ive got for the X2. I think $2500 is a fair price for everything. Contact me if youre willing to meet my price and want info. Im not parting anything out or selling anything separately.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules