Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 and 1989 X2 with lots of extras #1 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2004 Location New Concord, Ohio Age 44 Posts 600 1995 and 1989 X2 with lots of extras Ive got a 1995 and 1989 X2 for sale. These are being offered with bill of sale. Ive owned both for years and they are great skis. The 1995 is stock except for impeller, intake grate, seat cover, and mats. The 89 has accusteer, bars, throttle, 42 carb, pipe, grate, plate, ect. The 89 needs a new stator, Ive got one here in the box. The 95 is very clean, the 89 is a riders ski its got scrapes but wants to be ridden. Both engines are still 650.



The extras include a Seduco carb, pipe, aqua cart, anything extra Ive got for the X2. I think $2500 is a fair price for everything. Contact me if youre willing to meet my price and want info. Im not parting anything out or selling anything separately.



