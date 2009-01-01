Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wave Venture 760 - carb adjustment #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2015 Location Yatesville, GA Posts 88 Wave Venture 760 - carb adjustment I'm about ready to rip out the rest of my hair. My buddy bought a 97 Wave Venture 760 that had been sitting a while. I offered to go through it for him. After putting new carb kits in and setting it to factory I now have a hard starting 760..I can get it to start by setting the choke and putting my fingers of the holes in the choke plate. Once started, I have to be careful how fast I throttle up (even warm) as it will bog. Once at WOT it runs WELL. Once warm it will idle ok to.



I set the low to the factor of 1 5/8 and 3/8 on the high. I've also gone through the tuning procedure I've seen here; ie. close the high, set the low so that you can easy start and then throttle up until it requires the high and then dies but, I never get that far.



I have never played with the pop-off pressure and I've order the a pop-off gauge to check it. When I rebuilt the carb, I put reused the springs that where in the carb; original owner complained of hard starting as well..



I've have a couple of other venture 700's that all start and run fine so, while these is not the same motor, I would expect this is solvable?



