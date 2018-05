Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 650 starter relay/solenoid #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2017 Location Vacaville, Ca Age 21 Posts 53 Kawasaki 650 starter relay/solenoid Is there a brand that makes reliable relays. Meaning that will last me a season or two and not every ride. Went out today and looked like a googan swimming to shore because of it. Dug in recycling bin and used a soda can to jump the two posts to get it back in cove lol Mixin gas and haulin *** Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules