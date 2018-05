Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Brand New Kawasaki 15F--Fuel Gauge Shows no Bars on Full Tank #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2004 Location Florida Posts 405 Brand New Kawasaki 15F--Fuel Gauge Shows no Bars on Full Tank Purchased new 15F; filled up tank, but no bars show on fuel gauge, and fuel warning beeps.



