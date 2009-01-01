Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: NOS Westcoast Domes & Skat Trak 13/16 for 550SX #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location Charlotte Age 42 Posts 235 Blog Entries 2 NOS Westcoast Domes & Skat Trak 13/16 for 550SX I have a brand new old stock set of Westcoast 21cc domes with rings attached for the EP5500 headshell. - $100 shipped



I have an almost new Skat Trak stainless steel 13/16 impeller made specifically for the 550SX hull. I hear its a great match for a Coffmans half pipe. Excellent condition, only one small nick that can be polished out. - $150 shipped



I have one brand new black Westcoast racing dome 20cc for the EP5500

headshell - $50 shipped and comes with new set of rings to match



I have one used Westcoast 22cc dome for the EP5500 headshell in good condition - $35 shipped



Your inbox is full



Originally Posted by crazycalito330
Your inbox is full



