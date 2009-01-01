pxctoday

  Today, 02:56 PM #1
    noprabs
    NOS Westcoast Domes & Skat Trak 13/16 for 550SX

    I have a brand new old stock set of Westcoast 21cc domes with rings attached for the EP5500 headshell. - $100 shipped

    I have an almost new Skat Trak stainless steel 13/16 impeller made specifically for the 550SX hull. I hear its a great match for a Coffmans half pipe. Excellent condition, only one small nick that can be polished out. - $150 shipped

    I have one brand new black Westcoast racing dome 20cc for the EP5500
    headshell - $50 shipped and comes with new set of rings to match

    I have one used Westcoast 22cc dome for the EP5500 headshell in good condition - $35 shipped

    0BC9D5D2-317D-48FA-95D7-C0A1C16EF311.jpeg70D99593-3591-4E04-BD77-E4597D14B054.jpeg6A800DD1-ABF5-44D1-82A5-688576A85948.jpeg
    crazycalito330
    Re: NOS Westcoast Domes &amp;amp; Skat Trak 13/16 for 550SX

    Your inbox is full

    noprabs
    Re: NOS Westcoast Domes &amp;amp; Skat Trak 13/16 for 550SX

    Sorry, just fixed
