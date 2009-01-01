|
|
-
Frequent Poster
NOS Westcoast Domes & Skat Trak 13/16 for 550SX
I have a brand new old stock set of Westcoast 21cc domes with rings attached for the EP5500 headshell. - $100 shipped
I have an almost new Skat Trak stainless steel 13/16 impeller made specifically for the 550SX hull. I hear its a great match for a Coffmans half pipe. Excellent condition, only one small nick that can be polished out. - $150 shipped
I have one brand new black Westcoast racing dome 20cc for the EP5500
headshell - $50 shipped and comes with new set of rings to match
I have one used Westcoast 22cc dome for the EP5500 headshell in good condition - $35 shipped
0BC9D5D2-317D-48FA-95D7-C0A1C16EF311.jpeg70D99593-3591-4E04-BD77-E4597D14B054.jpeg6A800DD1-ABF5-44D1-82A5-688576A85948.jpeg
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: NOS Westcoast Domes &amp; Skat Trak 13/16 for 550SX
Your inbox is full
Sent from my SM-N910V using Tapatalk
Last edited by crazycalito330; Today at 03:38 PM.
-
Frequent Poster
Re: NOS Westcoast Domes &amp; Skat Trak 13/16 for 550SX
Sorry, just fixed
Originally Posted by crazycalito330
Your inbox is full
Sent from my SM-N910V using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules