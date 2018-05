Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: NOS PJS Viper Skat Trak impellers (2) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2013 Location Walnut, CA Posts 136 NOS PJS Viper Skat Trak impellers (2) Selling a pair of new never used Skat Trak impellers for a PJS Viper. Hard to find these. One is a 15 pitch and the other is a 19/22 variable. Both are in great shape and as it says never used so no dings or scratches.

Located in San Diego, CA for local pickup or $200 shipped for the pair.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sacramento Age 34 Posts 191 Re: NOS PJS Viper Skat Trak impellers (2) Are you saying these are for the pjs 440 afterburner pump or is it one of the pjs vxl pumps? They look more like a big hub for a 750 pump than a 440. Im interested if there for the 440 pump.



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G870A using Tapatalk VHP7000 #132 T1

VHP7000 #169 T3

VHP7000 #174 project PJS Triple 795cc

550sx PJS all over w/ 440 fully ported Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules