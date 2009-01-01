15267513159802098049360.jpg

Within past couple months i bought 2 x2s, one with a blown up 800 motor, and one with a 650 motor that ran (past tense), sometimes wanted to rev up on its own, the rear cylinder burnt down and destroyed piston, rings and head, I'm having engine bored and getting bigger pistons, (I'm not sure what size yet) i bought west coast cylinder head, i have a question about using parts from the blown up 800 motor on my 650. Can i use this west coast pipe on my 650? Will that fly wheel fit the 650? Can i use one of the dual carbs by itself on the 650? I really appreciate any knowledge, advice, and help, thank you so much.