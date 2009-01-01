Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Seadoo GTX 787 electrical issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Ontario Posts 1 1996 Seadoo GTX 787 electrical issue Hey all,



I have a '96 gtx with the 787 in it. The engine was rebuilt and oil injection deleted. I had it running for about 5 minutes in the water at low rpms. It kept stalling out, so thinking I fouled the plugs, I took the boat out of the water, went back to the house, checked the plugs (which were fine) and hooked it up to the hose to see if we could get it fired up.



It turned over a couple of times then stopped, lost all gauges, wouldn't turn over. I checked all the fuses in the front gray box (where the mpem and the rectifier are) and they were fine. The 15a fuse in the rear box by the battery was blown. Put in a new 15a fuse and it blew immediately.



I went up to the rectifier (the one with the 3 yellow wires and the one red wire), disconnected the red wire and put in a new 15a fuse in the rear box. Fuse did not blow and putting the key on the post I get the beep-beep and gauges come on and the engine turns over.



I also have spark in both plugs.



I've been trying to figure this out. From what I read, rectifier issues usually show up above 3500rpm. So what am I looking at here? Bad rectifier, stator, mpem??



If the mpem were bad, I don't think I'd get the two beeps when I put on the key so I don't think that's the problem here. Last edited by newfrank; Today at 01:26 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules