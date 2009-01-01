Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2001 Ultra 150 oil loss question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2008 Location Morton, IL (outside of Peoria) Posts 40 2001 Ultra 150 oil loss question Before I start guessing and looking in the wrong place, can anyone suggest where to start looking? I put away my 2001 Ultra 150 with a mostly full tank of oil last fall. It's inside my attached garage. Getting it out now and noticed a big puddle of oil behind it. Turned on the switch and the screen tells me the oil tank is low. I can see it pooling inside in the back and I'm guessing it's running out the drain holes. Should I be looking at the tank or would it be more likely it's at the pump or an oil line? Just wondering if anyone else has run into this?

Thanks!

I can just about assure you your cases are full of oil. The check valves sometimes just let the oil leak over time. I bought one a year ago and there was a gallon in the bottom end.

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

tipsy

