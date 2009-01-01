pxctoday

  Today, 11:47 AM
    tipsy
    tipsy is online now
    PWCToday Newbie tipsy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Location
    Morton, IL (outside of Peoria)
    Posts
    40

    2001 Ultra 150 oil loss question

    Before I start guessing and looking in the wrong place, can anyone suggest where to start looking? I put away my 2001 Ultra 150 with a mostly full tank of oil last fall. It's inside my attached garage. Getting it out now and noticed a big puddle of oil behind it. Turned on the switch and the screen tells me the oil tank is low. I can see it pooling inside in the back and I'm guessing it's running out the drain holes. Should I be looking at the tank or would it be more likely it's at the pump or an oil line? Just wondering if anyone else has run into this?
    Thanks!
    Jeff
  Today, 01:46 PM
    Ragged Edge Racing
    Ragged Edge Racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Ragged Edge Racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    At D River
    Age
    54
    Posts
    5,072

    Re: 2001 Ultra 150 oil loss question

    I can just about assure you your cases are full of oil. The check valves sometimes just let the oil leak over time. I bought one a year ago and there was a gallon in the bottom end.
