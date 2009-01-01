Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: My 1997 Tigershark monte carlo 1000, Help engine not turning over #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Helensburgh, Scotland Posts 4 My 1997 Tigershark monte carlo 1000, Help engine not turning over Got a new battery and tried to start the tigershark monte carlo 1000 triple I just bought that had been sitting in someone garage for a couple of years. Fitted the battery and pressed the start button and it made a loud clunk noise as if the starter was trying to start the engine but the engine/pistons wont move, does this mean its seized,if so any ideas of how to fix it,ive taken out the spark plugs and put some petrol and 2 stroke into the cylinders left it over night ,but was just the same today,also I'm worried I'm going to damage something if I keep trying to start it of the button,can any help with advise,thanks Mac.​ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) Simon Mac Jones Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

