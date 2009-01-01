|
|
-
Newbie GTX RFI
Hey guys and gals..Newbie here from Tennessee..Just bought a 1998 seadoo GTX RFI.Runs great on trailer,,But put it in the water and the cylinders fill up..Looks like a rebuild.Could that be coming from the top end ,lower end or both???Also there seems to be two models from that year.The (5666) or (5843). How do I know which or does it even matter??Thanks for any help.
-
Forum Rules