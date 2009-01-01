Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Carb cleaning/rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location MO Posts 29 Carb cleaning/rebuild I'm working to get my Ski's ready for Labor Day weekend. My waveraider 1100 needs the carbs cleaned at a minimum. My thought was to replace the diaphragms, needle and seats, and clean out the jets really good. I see a lot of posts around the forum about pop off pressure as well as different types of needle/seats for the JetSki. I was looking to order parts from Partzilla. They don't show different options for Needles/Seats combos. Is there anything else I should be looking out for? I believe my waveraider is a 1995 model. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules