|
|
-
Carb cleaning/rebuild
I'm working to get my Ski's ready for Labor Day weekend. My waveraider 1100 needs the carbs cleaned at a minimum. My thought was to replace the diaphragms, needle and seats, and clean out the jets really good. I see a lot of posts around the forum about pop off pressure as well as different types of needle/seats for the JetSki. I was looking to order parts from Partzilla. They don't show different options for Needles/Seats combos. Is there anything else I should be looking out for? I believe my waveraider is a 1995 model.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules