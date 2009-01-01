|
|
-
Parting out Yamaha 760 and 701 and 650 and 1100 and 1200 Waverunners
++PLEASE PM ME WITH REQUESTS TO GET A FASTER RESPONSE ++
I do still have many parts still available from the Waveraider / Waveventure , VXR , WR3 , XL1200 XLT 1200 650 701 760
Motor , Jet Pump , impeller , electronics , body plastic parts , steering components , exhaust pipes and so on and so forth.
I was going to list each and every part like I did last time but it would be easier if you just let me know what you need from any of these machines. I can reply with a NO or YES and give you a fair price.
Private message is best way to reach me. Heck include a fair offer to speed up the process if you need something.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules