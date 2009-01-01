pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 11:14 PM #1
    JettDreams
    JettDreams is offline
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    IL
    Age
    36
    Posts
    1,161

    YAMAHA MOTORS and PARTS 650 701 760 1100 1200

    ++PLEASE PM ME WITH REQUESTS TO GET A FASTER RESPONSE ++
    Have some nice engines on the shelf from jetskis Ive pulled apart the last few years that I would like to move.
    If my prices seem unfair make offers.
    They all have good confirmed compression unless stated. They are complete motors minus carbs/electronics/exhaust but I do have most of those parts kicking around if you need any of those items too.

    650 motor $300
    (1990-1995 superjet vxr waverunner 3 GP )

    650 motor with Low compression in one cylinder $150
    (1990-1995 Superjet vxr waverunner 3 gp)

    701 61x motor $400
    (1990-1996 superjet waveblaster vxr pro waverunner 3 gp)

    701 62t motor $450
    (1994-2013 Superjet waveblaster waveraider waveventure XL700)

    760 motor $550
    (1996-2002 waveblaster 2 waveraider waveventure XL760 GP760)

    701 61x cylinder $150

    701 62t cylinder $100

    701 62t cases $200

    701 61x cases $100

    650 701 760 crank $125
    Last edited by JettDreams; Yesterday at 11:15 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 