YAMAHA MOTORS and PARTS 650 701 760 1100 1200
++PLEASE PM ME WITH REQUESTS TO GET A FASTER RESPONSE ++
Have some nice engines on the shelf from jetskis Ive pulled apart the last few years that I would like to move.
If my prices seem unfair make offers.
They all have good confirmed compression unless stated. They are complete motors minus carbs/electronics/exhaust but I do have most of those parts kicking around if you need any of those items too.
650 motor $300
(1990-1995 superjet vxr waverunner 3 GP )
650 motor with Low compression in one cylinder $150
(1990-1995 Superjet vxr waverunner 3 gp)
701 61x motor $400
(1990-1996 superjet waveblaster vxr pro waverunner 3 gp)
701 62t motor $450
(1994-2013 Superjet waveblaster waveraider waveventure XL700)
760 motor $550
(1996-2002 waveblaster 2 waveraider waveventure XL760 GP760)
701 61x cylinder $150
701 62t cylinder $100
701 62t cases $200
701 61x cases $100
650 701 760 crank $125
