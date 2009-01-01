Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: YAMAHA MOTORS and PARTS 650 701 760 1100 1200 #1 Resident Guru Join Date Mar 2013 Location IL Age 36 Posts 1,161 YAMAHA MOTORS and PARTS 650 701 760 1100 1200 ++PLEASE PM ME WITH REQUESTS TO GET A FASTER RESPONSE ++

Have some nice engines on the shelf from jetskis Ive pulled apart the last few years that I would like to move.

If my prices seem unfair make offers.

They all have good confirmed compression unless stated. They are complete motors minus carbs/electronics/exhaust but I do have most of those parts kicking around if you need any of those items too.



650 motor $300

(1990-1995 superjet vxr waverunner 3 GP )



650 motor with Low compression in one cylinder $150

(1990-1995 Superjet vxr waverunner 3 gp)



701 61x motor $400

(1990-1996 superjet waveblaster vxr pro waverunner 3 gp)



701 62t motor $450

(1994-2013 Superjet waveblaster waveraider waveventure XL700)



760 motor $550

(1996-2002 waveblaster 2 waveraider waveventure XL760 GP760)



701 61x cylinder $150



701 62t cylinder $100



701 62t cases $200



701 61x cases $100



650 701 760 crank $125

