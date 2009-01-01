|
|
-
Rebuilt Aquatrax f12x turbo engine!
Hey guys i just got finished rebuilding my engine. Original owner had a rotted exhaust manifold tht let salt water into everything. Ski sat for 2 yrs with saltwatered oil!! It was in the turbo, intake, manifold and on top of pistons. Pretty bad shape. So i tore engine down and rebuilt it completely.
I was wanting to know some things about this engine.
What would be the best way to prime the oil system? And How to check the wastegate? I purchased a new one from jetski int. Ive also read about some galv coating people were using on turbo housing and exhaust manifolds. I also used anarobic for case halve assembly. A local jet ski guy said to use it. Thoughts?
If u have any other pointers im all ears. Thanks guys.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules