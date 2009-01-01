|
|
-
650SX Carb Help
Just bought a 1993 650SX, Its pretty rough, ran great, I don't think the person before me had the carburetor hooked up correctly. From all of the parts fiches I see on line, the linkage for the throttle cable is supposed to be facing the front of the Ski? Is that the case, also I am not sure how the cable is supposed to mount to the carb, were you can adjust the tension. Does any one have pictures of a stock carb from the top down and a picture showing the routing of the throttle cable. Previous owner had a mount through the spark arrestor cap, which broke off while ridding it, any help or pictures would be great.
